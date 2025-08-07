Public given 30 days to comment on BELA Act

BasicEducation Minister Siviwe Gwarube has officially gazetted the first two sets of regulations of the proposed legislation of Basic Education Laws Amendment Act for public comment.

"These regulations are going to assist schools in the implementation of the BELA Act, which came into effect from the beginning of December last year after the president signed it into law, following years of deliberations, consultations and discussions within and outside the basic education sector," said the department's spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

Mhlanga said the regulations aim to protect learners' rights, improve how schools’ function, and maintain the balance of power between the government and School Governing Bodies.

"Now members of the public have been given 30 days to make comments in terms of how they view the regulations, working and supporting the governance in schools," he said.

"South Africans are therefore urged to access the regulations on the Department of Basic Education website: https://www.education.gov.za , and submit return comments according to the information that I would've been given."

He said further regulations will be released for public comment as soon as they are finalised.

