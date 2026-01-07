Public comment open on proposed Eskom tariff hike
Updated | By Bulletin
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) is inviting public comments on a proposed tariff hike that would see Eskom recovering R76 billion following its recent financial difficulties.
The new round of consultations follows the regulator's admission last year of a massive calculation error related to the valuation of Eskom's hardware and profit allocation.
NERSA now wants consumers to foot the bill for this shortfall, which could see a 10-per-cent increase in electricity costs.
The regulator has been widely criticised, with energy analysts saying it should be held accountable for the issue.
The deadline for public comment is January 21.
Newswatch reported last year that Nersa's board chairperson, Thembani Bukula, admitted the regulator’s processes collapsed after staff changes.
When asked about consequence management processes, Bukula told MPs that one employee had already been suspended over the blunder.
He said they were still ascertaining who else was involved.
