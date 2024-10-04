Public allowed to see video evidence in France mass rape trial

The lawyers for the victim, Gisele Pelicot -- ex-wife of the main accused, Dominique Pelicot -- hailed as a "victory" the ruling announced by judge Roger Arata after 90 minutes of deliberations.

The screening of these images will be preceded by an "announcement allowing people of a sensitive disposition and minors to leave the courtroom," the judge added.

Since the start of the trial on September 2, the courtroom in the southern city of Avignon has been reserved for members of the court, the parties and the press.

Members of the public have been assigned to an adjoining room where proceedings are screened live.

The screening of such video evidence will, however, "not be systematic" and will only take place when it is "strictly necessary for exposing the truth" at the request of one of the parties, added Arata.

Last month the judge had banned the broadcast of the images in the presence of the public and the press, saying: "Considering that these images are indecent and shocking, this will only be done in the presence of the parties to the trial and the court."

But the lawyers representing Gisele Pelicot -- who has insisted on the trial being open to the public to draw attention to the use of drugs to commit sexual abuse -- called for the lifting of the restrictions.

"For Gisele Pelicot, it is too late. The harm is done," said her lawyer Stephane Babonneau.

"But if these same hearings, through their publicity, help prevent other women from having to go through this, then she will find meaning in her suffering."