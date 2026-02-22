PSA vows to continue protests over GEMS hikes

The Public Servants Association says the scheme pushed through a 9.5 percent contribution increase without proper consultation.





Unions held protests in different provinces yesterday, including in KZN.





GEMS has increased contributions to just over 23 percent [9,5 percent this year, 13,4 percent last year] in the past two years, but workers say their salaries have risen by very little during this period.





The PSA says members are being forced out of private care into public hospitals.





READ: PSA Pickets in Durban over GEMS contribution hike





The association's Mlungisi Ndlovu is calling for a full financial disclosure from the scheme.





" We demand immediately removal of the principal, Dr. Stanley Moloabi."





"Together with the current executive leadership because we have noted as Fedusa and PSA that there is something wrong with their finance. That's why we need an independent auditors better to provide a substantive engagement with result in escalations of collective action.









GEMS's Lindiwe Ngcobo received the memorandum from protesters in the Berea yesterday.





"The concerns raised will be discussed within our government structures."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



