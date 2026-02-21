PSA Pickets in Durban over GEMS contribution hike

It’s after the decision by the Government Employees Medical Scheme to raise contributions to almost 10 percent [9.8].





It follows a 13% hike last year.





GEMS had defended the adjustment - saying it's necessary to ensure the scheme’s long-term sustainability.





PSA is one of the organisations that's rejected the move.





The association’s Mlungisi Ndlovu says these are exorbitant costs that threaten the financial security and healthcare access of dedicated workers.





READ: NATU slams 'unaffordable’ GEMS adjustments









" We have engaged GEMS when they were imposing 13.4% increase for medical aid contributions. Again, this year they've increased the medical aid by 9.8%, which means in two years they've increased the medical aid by 23.3%. And when we engage with GEMS they are so arrogant. They don't want to engage with us.





They don't want to understand our position, wehave taken a stand that it's the day of action, is the shut down of GEMS. We are calling a stop in the monopoly of GEMS."













He says they'll be handing over a memorandum to officials at the GEMS offices in the Berea.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



