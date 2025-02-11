PSA blames Umlazi hospital for water crisis
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Public Servants Association has accused Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital of gross human rights violations over its ongoing water crisis.
The Public Servants Association has accused Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital of gross human rights violations over its ongoing water crisis.
Members of the PSA picketed outside the uMlazi facility on Monday demanding urgent intervention.
Spokesperson Mlungisi Ndlovu says hospital management is to blame.
He claims the public healthcare facility's been without running water for over two weeks.
"These watchdogs must come on board, not only the office of the premier, and not only the MEC."
READ: Measures in place amid water outage at Umlazi hospital
Ndlovu says the hospital has faced issues previously.
"We told them in 2023 that they must have boreholes. They talk about water tankers. That's not a solution. No one knows whether they've got certificates to prove that they are clean," said Ndlovu.
Meanwhile eThekwini Municipality says there were interruptions when water began flowing at the hospital yesterday.
Officials say work is underway to stabilise the system.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
R20m unclaimed Powerball jackpot awaits. Could it be yours?
A R15 Quick Pick has turned into R20 million for one lucky Powerball pla...East Coast Breakfast 45 minutes ago
-
Single on Valentine’s Day? Here’s why that’s a win
Single on Valentine’s? Congrats, you just dodged overpriced dinners and ...East Coast Breakfast 49 minutes ago