PSA blames Umlazi hospital for water crisis

Members of the PSA picketed outside the uMlazi facility on Monday demanding urgent intervention.

Spokesperson Mlungisi Ndlovu says hospital management is to blame.

He claims the public healthcare facility's been without running water for over two weeks.

"These watchdogs must come on board, not only the office of the premier, and not only the MEC."





Ndlovu says the hospital has faced issues previously.

"We told them in 2023 that they must have boreholes. They talk about water tankers. That's not a solution. No one knows whether they've got certificates to prove that they are clean," said Ndlovu.

Meanwhile eThekwini Municipality says there were interruptions when water began flowing at the hospital yesterday.

Officials say work is underway to stabilise the system.