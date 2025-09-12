Provinces spend quarter of budget in Q1: Treasury
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
South Africa’s provinces spent nearly 25 per cent of the overall budget allocation between April and June.
The R198.4 billion they went through in the first quarter of this financial year is R3.3 billion more compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
National Treasury released its Provincial Budgets and Expenditure Report for the first quarter.
Treasury says 25 per cent of the budget allocated to Education was spent, around four per cent higher than last year.
R68 billion was spent by provinces on Health.
