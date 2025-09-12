 Provinces spend quarter of budget in Q1: Treasury
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Provinces spend quarter of budget in Q1: Treasury

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

South Africa’s provinces spent nearly 25 per cent of the overall budget allocation between April and June.

Enoch Godongwana
Enoch Godongwana / @Constitution_94 / X

The R198.4 billion they went through in the first quarter of this financial year is R3.3 billion more compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.


ALSO READ: KZN schools face worst overcrowding in SA – report


National Treasury released its Provincial Budgets and Expenditure Report for the first quarter.


Treasury says 25 per cent of the budget allocated to Education was spent, around four per cent higher than last year. 


NOW READ: eThekwini tops number of complaints in new SAHRC report


R68 billion was spent by provinces on Health.

First Quarter Provincial Budgets and Expenditure Report
First Quarter Provincial Budgets and Expenditure Report / Infographics / National Treasury

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

National Treasury Report Spending
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.