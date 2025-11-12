Protesters demand end to austerity as Godongwana delivers MTBPS

The coalition of progressive movements, trade unions, and community organisations has been protesting outside Parliament ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's mini-budget on Wednesday.





One of the members, Andile Zulu, says that for years, South Africans have been living under an austerity budget.





"Underfunding of schools, hospitals, roads, water and sanitation and electricity. So what we are essentially demanding is a progressive budget that mobilises resources domestically through a progressive tax framework, increasing corporate income tax, through advocating for a wealth tax so that we are able to, for example, fill vacancies at hospitals."





Zulu says the coalition is demanding that the national budget prioritise jobs, basic services, and the needs of ordinary South Africans.





On Tuesday, Stats SA revealed that the country’s unemployment rate dropped slightly by 1.3 percentage points.





However, Zulu says, despite that, even with that improvement, the scale of joblessness remains a crisis.





" In order to deal with such a crisis of such a severe scope and scale, we need to reorientate our fiscal and monetary policies to be able to ensure that we re-industrialise, that we meet people's needs, and we create a new slew of millions of jobs to be able to overcome the poverty that comes with unemployment.”





He says the movement is also calling for a reform of the tax system so that public funds meet people’s needs.





