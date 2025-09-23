Protest erupts over car crashes involving Phoenix pupils

Last week, an eight-year-old girl was hit by a car on Stonebridge Drive and later died in hospital.

On Monday, an 11-year-old girl was also struck and injured in the same spot.

The incidents sparked protests by residents of the Polarpark informal settlement, who blocked roads with boulders, tree branches and burning tyres.

The injured girl’s sister, Nosipho Dlamini, says the child was discharged from hospital today but is still traumatised.





She adds that the community needs speed humps to prevent more incidents.





" But we all know that process might take long, so we would really appreciate help from the CPA or the metro police to help children with crossing the roads in the morning, and also after school while the process of building speed pumps takes place."

She says last week’s tragedy is still fresh in her mind, especially after her sister’s accident.

" I'm still traumatised myself because the same thing happened last week and I had not even got that horrific image out of my mind and now it has happened to us.

“We are really not okay. I couldn't even sleep last night not knowing what exactly was happening. Even mentally, it hit us really hard."





