Proteas Women make history despite final

They made history by reaching the final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Their equally determined opponents, India, stopped them from going all the way in Mumbai last night — beating South Africa by 52 runs.

Government and Fans Celebrate the Team’s Spirit

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has congratulated the Proteas for their fierce competitiveness that took them to the final, saying they’ve lifted the women’s game in South Africa to the highest levels of world sport.

He also praised “captain fantastic” Laura Wolvaardt, calling her consistency and composure under pressure an inspiration to the entire squad.

Wolvaardt made history by hitting 571 runs — the most ever in a single edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Pride and Resilience After Defeat

Reflecting on the loss, Wolvaardt said while it’s unfortunate to be on the losing side, she’s confident the team will grow stronger from the experience.

“We had so many different players stepping up. Amazing tournament for a lot of players and I’m just proud of the resilience we showed to get all the way to the final,” she said.

“I probably didn’t have my best year leading into this World Cup and maybe overthinking wasn’t that good. I just tried to think it’s another game of cricket — trying to separate the captaincy and the batting freed me up a bit, especially toward the back end of the tournament.”