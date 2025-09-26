KZN prosecutions head thought task team disbandment was ‘fake news’

Harrison, who was on leave at the time, said she heard about the developments on social media.

A prosecutor later confirmed they were instructed to continue only with matters already enrolled or awaiting a decision.

Harrison testified on the seventh day of public hearings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

She told the commission, which is probing corruption and political interference in the criminal justice sector, that she was never officially notified of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s decision.

“There had been no formal communication to me about the de-establishment of the task team itself, other than what I saw on social media. Secondly, Lieutenant General (Nhlanhla) Mkhwanazi had not addressed the de-establishment of the task team in his letter. He had only referred to the removal of the dockets.”

She added that the NPA and the task team were making progress on some dockets when the order to dissolve the unit was given.

“An enormous amount of work had taken place to ensure the necessary coordination by providing a dedicated prosecutorial team to address all the challenges that had historically been raised in responding to the work of the task team.

“And fourthly, news of the disestablishment emerged at the time that all of the work that had been put in was clearly bearing fruit, and the coordination was producing the desired results.”

The commission asked if she agreed with National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola that the task team had achieved notable successes.

In response, Harrison said progress became evident once a dedicated prosecutorial team was assigned to work with the task team.

“ If you look at prior to the dedicated capacity and after the dedicated capacity was provided, you will find that there were higher finalisation rates of these cases and higher success rates of the cases.”

