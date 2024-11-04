Proposed Eskom tariff hike ‘will have dire impact on househo

"It is actually going to affect them very badly because you must know that the residents under business were suffering from load shedding, looting, floods, etc.," said the association's chairperson, Ish Prahladh.

"Now, once this comes on board, you are going to see a lot of people losing their businesses, closing and a lot are going to lose their jobs."

In September, Eskom applied to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa for a tariff increase of 36.15% for the 2025/26 financial year.

The utility's multi-year request includes applications to hike up tariffs by almost 12% in 2027 and 9% in the 2028 financial year.

Prahladh says the hikes are unjustifiable as ratepayers already struggle with the high cost of living.

"Economy is not going to pick up if Eskom comes with this. Eskom has to look into their own costing of the amount of revenue they’re using to pay staff that is doing nothing. Basically, they need to overlook their head at the utility."

