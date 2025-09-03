Probe into viral KZN school smacking video

Three learners were assaulted at a school in Ladysmith in an incident captured on video.





In the footage, three boys are seen standing at the front of the classroom at Dr Joseph Shabalala Secondary School.





A male teacher then smacks each of them on the head while reprimanding them.





In a statement, the department labelled it a violent act that goes against the established ways of disciplining pupils.





It's warned that corporal punishment can also cause psychological harm.





KZN Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says MEC Sipho Hlomuka has met with the school's management, the School Governing Body, as well as teachers and learners.





"The MEC and the DDG outlined the investigation process that will unfold. The merits of the incident will be heard by the relevant institutional bodies. The MEC urged all stakeholders to allow the outlined processes to unfold.





"The necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of learners and to protect the integrity of the investigation and its outcome. These measures are meant to ensure stability in the school as all learners are preparing for final exams."





