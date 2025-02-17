Probe into sexual exploitation at eThekwini TVET

"NSFAS will assist violated students in filing charges against perpetrators who were found wanting. Should the investigations on the allegations against the landlords prove to be veracious, NSFAS will take decisive action, which may include blacklisting and terminating the services of the implicated landlords, to ensure student safety,” said NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi.

According to the allegations that surfaced through a Sunday World report, some students - who were waiting for funds from NSFAS - were coerced into providing sexual favours in exchange for accommodation.

Last month, videos circulating on social media showed many students sleeping on park benches or in campus offices because of delayed payments.





READ: DA demands report on ‘Go Durban’ progress

Last month, the Private Student Housing Association, whose members house 80,000 students nationwide, revealed that NSFAS owed it R44 million.

Mnisi said they are addressing the concerns.

"On the 31st January 2025, NSFAS released a circular to all public institutions on measures to ensure that NSFAS-funded students are registered. With respect to the 2024 outstanding allocations for NSFAS-funded students, NSFAS has requested institutions to allow registration and graduation for affected students."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)