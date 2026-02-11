Probe into matric exam irregularities at Pinetown school
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
KZN Education
has confirmed a probe into exam irregularities at Zwelinjani Secondary School
in eNqabeni in Pinetown.
Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says there's been unhappiness after some matric results were withheld.
ALSE READ: Forensic probe launched after matric exam leak traced to national officials
He says their probe began at the marking centre and involves teams from their provincial and national offices.
Mahlambi says they have notified the affected learners and are looking into other incidents that were reported.
“There were cases that were reported, but it will not involve many learners from one school. It would to be one there, and two there and all those cases are being dealt with. With this one, they want to amplify it because they are a group, which is why there is attention to it.
“Otherwise, they are in various schools, and the number was reduced in 2025, but those cases that were reported are being dealt with.”
