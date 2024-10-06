Probe launched into fatal head-on collision on Dolphin Coast

Emergency responders said two vehicles collided at high speed on the R102 in Darnall last night.





IPSS Medical Rescue was at the scene.





Spokesperson, Kelsey-Jae Meyrick says seven people were injured.





Five people died on scene.





" Patients were stabilised on scene by EMRS and IPSS Medical Rescue before being transported to hospital under the care of Advanced Life Support paramedics."





The sixth person died on arrival at the hospital.