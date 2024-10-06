Probe launched into fatal head-on collision on Dolphin Coast
Updated | By Newswatch
An investigation into a head-on-collision that left six people dead on the Dolphin Coast is currently underway.
An investigation into a head-on-collision that left six people dead on the Dolphin Coast is currently underway.
Emergency responders said two vehicles collided at high speed on the R102 in Darnall last night.
IPSS Medical Rescue was at the scene.
Spokesperson, Kelsey-Jae Meyrick says seven people were injured.
Five people died on scene.
" Patients were stabilised on scene by EMRS and IPSS Medical Rescue before being transported to hospital under the care of Advanced Life Support paramedics."
The sixth person died on arrival at the hospital.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Are you a skilled worker looking to move to SA? This visa reform is for you
The new immigration policy is aimed at attracting skilled workers and bo...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day, 21 hours ago
-
Woman finds the strength to keep out robbers
Sometimes you can surprise yourself with the amount of strength you have...Danny Guselli 1 day, 22 hours ago