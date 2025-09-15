Probe into fiery Peacevale crash involving truck, four vehicles
Updated
Traffic authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that sparked a fiery explosion near Peacevale, west of Durban.
Emergency teams say all the occupants survived.
A truck burst into flames after colliding with four vehicles, including another truck, on the N3 heading towards Pietermaritzburg on Sunday evening.
The route was closed for several hours while Durban firefighters battled the flames, and medics treated the injured at the scene.
"Paramedics based at Hibiscus Cato Ridge Hospital had to proceed contraflow as the N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound was closed," says ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
"Paramedics arrived to find chaos as the one truck was well alight and the badly damaged vehicles scattered around.
"The two truck drivers had sustained moderate injuries and one other driver had sustained minor injuries. All of the injured were treated before the two drivers were transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required."
