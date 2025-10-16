Probe into double fatal plane crash in KZN Midlands

"A team, which will be joined by a second team this morning, is on site to collate evidence that will form part of a preliminary report that will be published on the SACAA website in 30 days from the day of the accident," says the authority's Sisa Majola.





Majola says the investigating team is piecing together evidence from the Boston area, where a second light aircraft was found on Thursday morning.





The first plane was detected on Wednesday night in the Nottingham area, near Howick.





Neither pilot survived.





The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division says it's understood the aircraft departed together from Secunda in Mpumalanga, and were heading to Margate on the KZN south coast.





Both went missing in poor weather.





One of the pilots issued a distress call to air traffic control in the afternoon.





"After they were reported missing in inclement weather, the ARCC immediately launched a search that led to the successful recovery of both aircraft," says Majola.





