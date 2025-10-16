 Probe into double fatal plane crash in KZN Midlands
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Probe into double fatal plane crash in KZN Midlands

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

The South African Civil Aviation Authority says investigations into what caused the double plane crash in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands have begun. 

Howick plane crash
Emergency services at Howick plane crash / SABC News

"A team, which will be joined by a second team this morning, is on site to collate evidence that will form part of a preliminary report that will be published on the SACAA website in 30 days from the day of the accident," says the authority's Sisa Majola.


Majola says the investigating team is piecing together evidence from the Boston area, where a second light aircraft was found on Thursday morning.


The first plane was detected on Wednesday night in the Nottingham area, near Howick.


Neither pilot survived


The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division says it's understood the aircraft departed together from Secunda in Mpumalanga, and were heading to Margate on the KZN south coast. 


ALSO READ: Ramaphosa condoles after deadly Limpopo bus crash


Both went missing in poor weather.


One of the pilots issued a distress call to air traffic control in the afternoon.


"After they were reported missing in inclement weather, the ARCC immediately launched a search that led to the successful recovery of both aircraft," says Majola.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Weather Plane KZN Midlands Crash
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.