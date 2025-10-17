Probe into delays in construction at R260m Nkjonjeni Hospital
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
An investigation into a stalled construction project at
Nkonjeni Hospital in northern KZN has been launched.
Work at the facility in Ulundi began in July 2020, after the roof of one of its units partially collapsed.
However, the project has since stopped due to challenges, including late payments, community unrest, and poor workmanship.
The 207-bed facility was meant to feature an upgraded maternity complex, mothers’ lodge, support services and uninterrupted power supply.
The district hospital serves around 16 local clinics in the rural area.
Public Works MEC Martin Meyer is set to visit the facility on Friday.
ALSO READ: Probe into ARV haul found at Limpopo crash site
His spokesperson, Steve Bhengu, says more than R260 million worth of stalled projects have been identified.
He says work on some of the projects has since resumed.
Bhengu says Meyer, along with KZN Premier Thami Ntuli and the MEC for KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, will also inspect the old legislature building in Ulundi.
“ The old legislature building will be handed over to the new contractor. The building succumbed to severe weather damage following recent storms, which resulted in partial roof collapse, affecting services at the building.”
