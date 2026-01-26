Probe into death of intern doctor at Prince Mshiyeni ‘wrapping up’





The Ombud was tasked by the Health Minister to investigate after the 25-year-old died while on duty at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi in May last year.





The medical intern’s death sparked public outrage, with health unions calling for reform amid allegations that Mazwi was forced to work while ill, despite informing a supervisor that he was unwell.





Management at the uMlazi-based hospital later found that there was insufficient evidence linking the senior doctor to Mazwi’s death.





“The report into Prince Mshiyeni Hospital, particularly the death of the intern doctor at the hospital, will be released once the probe has been concluded,” says spokesperson Ricardo Mahlakanya.





Speaking to Newswatch shortly after Mazwi’s death, his uncle, Vumani Mazwi, said his nephew had previously missed several family ceremonies, including funerals, because he was at work.





He said that when Alulutho was called back to work the week before his death, they could tell he was unwell.





ALSO READ: Two drown attempting to access hippo carcass in Monzi area





Out of concern, his mother drove him from the Eastern Cape to Durban.





"He's the only child of his mother and father. At 25, only starting his professional career, and this happened. I'm short of words. We are really devastated. This is a blow."





Mazwi said his nephew had big dreams.





"He's always been an ambitious man. One of those brilliant children. He was not a talkative person, but he set his sights very high. At some point, he wanted to be an engineer."



