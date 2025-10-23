Probe into deadly Ladysmith house fire

The blaze broke out on the property on Delhi Road on Tuesday.





Fire and rescue teams discovered the bodies of the 64-year-old and a 61-year-old brother and sister inside the gutted house after containing the fire.





An inquest docket has been opened.





KZN Department of Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says a specialised disaster team has been sent to provide relief.





"Preliminary reports indicate that the members of the community attempted to extinguish the blaze prior to the arrival of emergency response teams. Law enforcement and fire and rescue services subsequently managed to contain the fire. A formal investigation is currently underway to determine the origin and cause of the incident.





"MEC [Thulasizwe] Buthelezi has commended the bravery and swift action of community members who intervened during the emergency, demonstrating active citizenry and community resilience. In line with disaster risk reduction protocols, the MEC has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Centre to deploy a specialised team to investigate the cause of the fire and to provide relief to the affected household.





"The MEC further urges all residents across the province to exercise heightened vigilance and adhere to fire safety guidelines, as structural fires remain a significant hazard within the built environment."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)