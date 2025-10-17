Probe into ARV haul found at Limpopo crash site

Sunday's crash claimed the lives of 43 people.





Most were Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals who were travelling home from the Eastern Cape.





Buckets of ARVs and boxes of other prescribed medications were found on the bus.





Authorities say it did not have the necessary documentation to transport medical cargo.





Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the bus was potentially smuggling pharmaceuticals.





"Cabinet expressed its disappointment and disquiet about the buckets of antiretroviral drugs and other prescription medications which were discovered among the wreckage of the bus with no documentation for medical cargo.





"A full-scale investigation has been launched, and law enforcement agencies are also treating this accident as a potential case of pharmaceutical smuggling. The theft of prescription medicine, in particular ARVs also undermines the fight against an HIV-free region.





"Cabinet calls on foreign nationals to be well-mannered guests in South Africa and reminds everyone that it took a lot of effort to stop the recent unsavoury treatment meted out against foreign nationals at local clinics.





"Unfortunately, the proof that confirms brazen theft of medicines from government clinics do not assist efforts to restore conditions for foreign nationals to access public health care. "





Meanwhile, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba says 34 bodies have so far been identified.





She says authorities are working with Zimbabwe to help families without travel documents.





