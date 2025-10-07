Pro-Palestine group vows to continue Gaza protests
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A Pro-Palestine group says while they welcome the release of South Africans detained in Israel, they'll continue to mobilise support for Gaza.
The activists, including former MP Mandla Mandela, were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was bound for the besieged territory.
Dozens of boats carrying aid to Gaza were intercepted by Israel last week, and the group of activists was detained.
On Monday, the International Relations Department announced the South African delegation would be repatriated via Jordan this morning.
But theSouth Africa Palestine Movement in KZN says it will continue with its SHUT IT DOWN FOR GAZA protests.
Political analyst and member of the movement, Dr Lubna Nadvi, says they want Israel's occupation of Palestine to end.
READ: Global Flotilla: South Africans to be deported on Tuesday
"What we hope is firstly to create awareness. Some people don't know the full story. They unfortunately may be hearing propaganda and misinformation, which they then start to believe, and we need to create opportunities for people to hear what the correct information is."
She says they'll be protesting in the Durban CBD on Tuesday.
"You can go to the South Africa Palestine Movement Instagram page. There's a registration link there, and people have to register, and they will then be given details regarding the venue. It starts at about 8 am in the morning and it goes on till 11:30 pm."
