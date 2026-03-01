Pro-Iran protesters try to storm US missions in Pakistan, Iraq

Iranian state media confirmed the death of Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989 and sworn enemy of the West, on Sunday, after the opening salvo of a massive US and Israeli attack.

In the Pakistani megacity of Karachi, hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters tried to enter the US mission, an AFP journalist saw.

At least eight people were killed in the protests and at least 20 were injured, Muhammad Amin, a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation rescue service said, adding most had bullet wounds.

A crowd of young people climbed over the main gate and gained access to the driveway of the consular building, smashing some windows.

Police fired tear gas at the protesters who dispersed.

Videos on social media showed youngsters smashing the windows of the main building of the consulate as the American flag could be seen flying over the compound, whose perimeter is topped with barbed wire.

Thousands of people were also taking to the streets in the eastern city of Lahore and in northern Skardu, with a demonstration expected in the afternoon near the diplomatic enclave housing the US embassy in the capital Islamabad.

- Khamenei death 'hurt us' -

In Baghdad, hundreds of Iraqis, many dressed in black, attempted to storm the compound housing the American embassy on Sunday despite a heavy security deployment.

Ali, a masked protester, told AFP "the martyrdom of Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hurt us".

"We are here because we want the withdrawal of the occupying American forces from Iraq," he said, referring to US-led coalition troops who have recently reduced their presence and are now mostly stationed in northern Iraq.

Protesters, who had gathered in the Iraqi capital since early Sunday, hurled stones at security forces, who responded with tear gas.

A security source told AFP earlier that "their attempts have been thwarted so far, but they keep trying".

In Indian-administered Kashmir, several thousand Shia Muslims joined street demonstrations in the main city Srinagar.

Protesters holding red, black, and yellow flags converged on the main square.

Many of them chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans during the emotionally charged but largely peaceful gathering.

"This day we are all very heavy-hearted. We are mourning our beloved leader who was martyred," Syed Towfeeq, 40, told AFP.

"We all have a message for the (US President Donald) Trump... We will always stand against your oppression."

Similar protests were held in other places across Kashmir and other parts of India with a sizeable Shia Muslim presence.