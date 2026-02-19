Slain principal’s family believes murder mastermind still at large

The Pietermaritzburg High Court this week sentenced Sboniso Sibiya and Bheki Dube to life in prison for the murder of Busani Khomo two years ago.

Khomo was ambushed while sitting in his car outside the school in Mpumalanga Township, west of Durban.

The 57-year-old was shot several times and died at the scene.

His brother, Mvunga Khomo believes there was someone else behind the killing.

He says the family will only find true peace when the mastermind is also brought to book.

“We are relieved that the suspects have got life jail sentences. However, our sense of relief is not complete. True closure will only come when they reveal who sent them to kill my brother. We believe they did not act on their own as they had no personal conflicts with him. This leads us to believe that someone else was behind this crime.”

Following his murder in December 2024, the Sikhethuxolo School Governing Body described Khomo as a great leader and a pillar of strength for many at the school.

It said he had cared deeply for his pupils, even when they weren't in school

Police say the investigations have not been concluded.

They say they will act if new evidence emerges.