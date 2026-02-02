Priest, cop among 300 arrested for drunk-driving in KZN

The Department of Transport in KwaZulu-Natal says the arrests were made over the weekend, in various parts of the province, including in Umhlanga near Oceans Mall.





The department's spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, says a priest, a police officer and a paramedic were among those nabbed in Newcastle, while five teachers were taken into custody in KwaMashu.





Arrests were also made in KwaDabeka, Inanda, Umbilo and in Durban.





Sibiya says 242 people were caught driving under the influence on Friday and Saturday, with a further 115 on Sunday.





He says the operation is aimed at protecting all road users from reckless and drunk drivers.





"Drinking and driving is something that is not going to be tolerated moving forward, that is the message from the MEC of Transport and Human Settlement, Siboniso Duma."





