Price over safety: Experts raise alarm after car recalls

Experts caution that many buyers still prioritise price over critical safety features, a choice that could have serious consequences.

ALSO READ: NCC announces further vehicle recalls

The warning forms part of a new awareness campaign, #SafetyCarsforAfrica, which encourages motorists to put safety at the top of their buying decisions.

The campaign highlights gaps in entry-level vehicles, which make up a large share of the local market.

The Automobile Association's Bobby Ramagwede explained what should be looked for in a vehicle.

“A safe car is one that has great passive safety features, and by passive, I mean the structural safety features as well as active safety features, and those are usually electronically aided safety features like electronic stability control. Our end cap ratings are a good guideline. Generally, we deem a vehicle that's a three-star and beyond to be a safe vehicle.”

Ramagwede says careful research can save lives, and that cheaper cars are not always safer.

“It's in the best interest of the consumer to take the responsibility themselves and ensure that they do their homework. To put the onus on the dealer is to abrogate the responsibility of the consumer to do their homework.”