Pretoria hostel shooting leaves 11 dead: police

Gunmen stormed a hostel in South Africa's capital Pretoria on Saturday, killing 11 people including a three‑year‑old child, police said.

The attack is the latest in a string of mass shootings that have shocked the crime-weary country of 63 million people.

"I can confirm that a total of 25 people were shot," police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe said, adding that 14 had been hospitalised.

Ten had died at the scene in Saulsville township, 18 kilometres (11 miles) west of Pretoria, while another died in hospital, she said.

Three gunmen entered the premise at around 4:30 am (0230 GMT) and indiscriminately fired at a group of men who were drinking.

One 12-year-old and a 16-year-old were also killed in the attack.

"Quite an unfortunate incident. Police were only alerted to this incident at around 6 o'clock," said Mathe.





The motive of the shooting was unknown and no arrests had been made.

South Africa, the continent's most industrialised nation, is grappling with entrenched crime and corruption driven by organised networks.

Many people own licenced fire arms for personal protection, but there are many more illegal guns in circulation.

Some 63 people were killed each day between April and September, according to police data.

