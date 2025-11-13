Presidential Working Group to inspect Durban’s major infrastructure projects

The eThekwini Presidential Working Group will conduct an inspection of multi-million-rand developments in and around the city, along with the Durban Chamber of Commerce.

The working group, established in April last year, aims to tackle service delivery, infrastructure, and other challenges.

Michael Curran, deputy director-general of the Government Communication and Information System, says the city-wide inspection will start at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"It's quite a technical project. They are working on that. We will have a look around the inner cities, see what looks good, and what is not looking good. We will look at some buildings like the Post Office. That's where there is a project conceptualisation that might need intervention, then that whole southern aqueduct, and then we are going out to the Phoenix Industrial Park.

"There are teams on that side of the city that have put some red flags up, so we are not going to go see everything, but every single project will be presented to the leadership."

Curran says delays are possible when several departments are involved in major projects.

"The buildings have taken a long time to identify and who owns them, let alone trying to get vagrants out of the building. It's quite a complex job to look at the ownership patterns and things. Before you just go to consequence management, you have to go for what are the bottlenecks, what are the things that have actually been problematic."

Curran says the working group will make recommendations on ways projects can be improved to avoid major delays once the inspection is concluded