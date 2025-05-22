President Ramaphosa: SA–US trade talks ‘back on track’

Speaking after Wednesday night's discussions at the White House, Ramaphosa said Washington's keeping the door open for talks.





“ I was rather pleased that there's a firm agreement and undertaking that we are going to continue engaging, so there's no disengagement. For us, that was one of the key outcomes that we had wanted.”





Ramaphosa was accompanied by a South African delegation, that included government ministers, billionaire businessman Johann Rupert and golfers, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen - on his trip to the Oval Office.





Top of the agenda was rescuing diplomatic relations, clarifying the country's position on foreign policy, and trade.





READ: Ramaphosa maintains cool in tense Trump meeting





Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump shared a meal together, after their public engagement, before getting down to business behind closed doors.





Ramaphosa briefed reporters afterwards.





"One of the key confidence building measures or mechanisms is the engagement that is going to continue on investments on tariffs and an investment climate creation in South Africa, and our access to the American market and continued discussions of agoa are now going to ensue much more determinedly going forward."









Ramaphosa said Elon Musk's Starlink was not discussed at the meeting.