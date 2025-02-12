Presidency: Ramaphosa won’t meet AfriForum, Solidarity

The two groups had expressed interest in meeting with the president after U.S. President Donald Trump offered Afrikaners refugee status following the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law.





Many have pointed to AfriForum’s international campaign against the Expropriation Act and farm murders as contributing factors to Trump’s stance.





Speaking to SABC News after the SONA debate on Tuesday, Magwenya said it was not the first time these groups had launched campaigns against South Africa, adding that, as a result, Ramaphosa will not entertain their invitation.





"In 2018, AfriForum launched an international campaign where they deliberately misrepresented South Africa and its laws.





“They spread falsehoods about our country without ever seeking an audience with the president. It’s unclear why they are requesting a meeting now, but I can state categorically—the president will not meet with them," he said.





Earlier this week, the groups held a media briefing confirming that they will not move to the United States, despite Donald Trump's offer.





"We have to state categorically that we don't want to move elsewhere. We are not going to ask our children now to move to another country. The fact is our ancestors worked hard to make sure that we as a people are formed here on the southern tip of Africa. We are not going to disrespect that.





"We also have to make sure that our culture is transferred to future generations,” said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.





Kriel blamed Ramaphosa for Trump's retaliation, saying the act should never have been signed.





However, the Solidarity Movement Chairperson Flip Buys said they will meet with Ramaphosa over Trump's order.





"We want to state clearly that we were not aware that Mr. Trump would issue this order. We want to state that we believe it is not in the interest of South Africa if there is a deterioration in the relationship with the world’s largest economy, and a very big trade partner donor of our country.





“In South Africa, we can solve these differences between South Africans,” said Buys.





