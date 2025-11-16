Presidency pays tribute to Franklin Sonn
Updated | By Bulletin
The Presidency
has described South Africa’s former ambassador to the United States, Franklin
Sonn, as a pioneer.
The Presidency has described South Africa’s former ambassador to the United States, Franklin Sonn, as a pioneer.
The academic passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday.
Sonn began his career as an educator and later became rector of the Peninsula Technikon.
In 1995, President Nelson Mandela appointed him as South Africa’s ambassador to the US - a role in which he represented the country during a pivotal period in the democratic transition.
“Dr Sonn was an anti-apartheid campaigner and a pioneering champion of broad-based economic empowerment, who exercised his vision for a just South Africa as a board member in significant cooperate businesses and as a co-founder of large black-owned enterprises. President Ramaphosa joins the Sonns and Franklin’s diverse friends and associates in mourning the loss a leader whose life exemplified the essence of the Order of the Baobab.” said Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to Fehmz about 'Damn Good Food'
A powerhouse personality matched with a passion for food, travel and lif...Carol Ofori 2 days ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 10 to 14 November
Beans, bombshells & floods: The week KZN gave, flooded, and solved t...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 1 hour ago