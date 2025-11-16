 Presidency pays tribute to Franklin Sonn
Presidency pays tribute to Franklin Sonn

The Presidency has described South Africa’s former ambassador to the United States, Franklin Sonn, as a pioneer. 

The academic passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday.

Sonn began his career as an educator and later became rector of the Peninsula Technikon.

In 1995, President Nelson Mandela appointed him as South Africa’s ambassador to the US - a role in which he represented the country during a pivotal period in the democratic transition.

“Dr Sonn was an anti-apartheid campaigner and a pioneering champion of broad-based economic empowerment, who exercised his vision for a just South Africa as a board member in significant cooperate businesses and as a co-founder of large black-owned enterprises. President Ramaphosa joins the Sonns and Franklin’s diverse friends and associates in mourning the loss a leader whose life exemplified the essence of the Order of the Baobab.”  said Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

