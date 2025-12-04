'We'll take a commercial break’ - Presidency hits back as G20 spat with US rumbles on

The summit will be hosted by the US.

Rubio’s opinion piece, published on the US State Department website, accused South Africa of "sabotaging G20 processes" during its 2025 presidency, driving "radical agendas”, and ignoring US positions in consensus negotiations.

He claimed the ANC-led government had adopted racial grievance policies, damaged key institutions, driven away investment, and aligned itself with America’s greatest adversaries.

"The politics of grievance carried over to South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 this month, which was an exercise in spite, division, and radical agendas that have nothing to do with economic growth," Rubio wrote.

He further criticised South Africa for focusing on climate change, diversity, inclusion, and aid dependency, saying: "It routinely ignored U.S. objections to consensus communiques and statements. It blocked the U.S. and other countries’ inputs into negotiations. It actively ignored our reasonable faith efforts to negotiate. It doxed U.S. officials working on these negotiations. It fundamentally tarnished the G20’s reputation."

In the same statement, Rubio emphasised that the US would forge ahead without South Africa and move to include Poland instead.

"For these reasons, President Trump and the United States will not be extending an invitation to the South African government to participate in the G20 during our presidency. There is a place for good faith disagreement, but not dishonesty or sabotage."

The comments triggered an immediate and pointed response from Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, who dismissed the attack with sarcasm and suggested South Africa would only meaningfully re-engage with the G20 under future leadership.

Posting on X, Magwenya wrote: "About this time next year, the UK will be taking over the G20 Presidency. We will be able to engage meaningfully and substantively over what really matters to the rest of the world. For now, we will take a commercial break until we resume normal programming."