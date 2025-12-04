'We'll take a commercial break’ - Presidency hits back as G20 spat with US rumbles on
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
The Presidency has dismissed a critical statement by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in which he announced that South Africa would "not be invited" to form part of the G20 in 2026.
The Presidency has dismissed a critical statement by United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in which he announced that South Africa would "not be invited" to form part of the G20 in 2026.
The summit will be hosted by the US.
Rubio’s opinion piece, published on the US State Department website, accused South Africa of "sabotaging G20 processes" during its 2025 presidency, driving "radical agendas”, and ignoring US positions in consensus negotiations.
He claimed the ANC-led government had adopted racial grievance policies, damaged key institutions, driven away investment, and aligned itself with America’s greatest adversaries.
"The politics of grievance carried over to South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 this month, which was an exercise in spite, division, and radical agendas that have nothing to do with economic growth," Rubio wrote.
He further criticised South Africa for focusing on climate change, diversity, inclusion, and aid dependency, saying: "It routinely ignored U.S. objections to consensus communiques and statements. It blocked the U.S. and other countries’ inputs into negotiations. It actively ignored our reasonable faith efforts to negotiate. It doxed U.S. officials working on these negotiations. It fundamentally tarnished the G20’s reputation."
In the same statement, Rubio emphasised that the US would forge ahead without South Africa and move to include Poland instead.
"For these reasons, President Trump and the United States will not be extending an invitation to the South African government to participate in the G20 during our presidency. There is a place for good faith disagreement, but not dishonesty or sabotage."
The comments triggered an immediate and pointed response from Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, who dismissed the attack with sarcasm and suggested South Africa would only meaningfully re-engage with the G20 under future leadership.
Posting on X, Magwenya wrote: "About this time next year, the UK will be taking over the G20 Presidency. We will be able to engage meaningfully and substantively over what really matters to the rest of the world. For now, we will take a commercial break until we resume normal programming."
About this time next year, the UK will be taking over the G20 Presidency. We will be able to engage meaningfully and substantively over what really matters to the rest of the world. For now, we will take a commercial break until we resume normal programming.😅 https://t.co/0gMIc3PnOx— Vincent Magwenya 🇿🇦 (@SpokespersonRSA) December 3, 2025
Magwenya did not directly address the allegations made by Rubio but signalled Pretoria’s view that the statement reflects political posturing rather than genuine diplomatic engagement.
The US remarks are expected to stir debate among international relations experts, given that individual G20 presidents traditionally do not 'uninvite' member states, as the G20 functions as a permanent grouping of the world’s major economies.
South Africa has been a member since the forum’s formation at a leaders’ level in 2008.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
SA drivers with expired licence cards, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel
South African motorists with expired licences can breathe easier as back...Stacey & J Sbu 24 minutes ago
-
Office Secret Santa has you stressed out? Here are some gift ideas for your coworkers
We have some fabulous gift ideas for your office Secret Santa.Danny Guselli 37 minutes ago