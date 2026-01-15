Presidency calls for restraint, dialogue in protest-hit Iran

The demonstrations were sparked by economic grievances but evolved rapidly into a nationwide push to unseat the Islamic Republic in place since 1979.

The protests, which have seen thousands of people take to the streets in all corners of Iran against a government with zero tolerance for dissent, have constituted the most significant challenge the ruling theocratic system has faced.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya called on the Iranian authorities to ensure that citizens exercise their right to protest peacefully.

"South Africa firmly believes that the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and freedom of association are universal human rights that must be upheld without exception,” he said.

"Sustainable peace and stability can only be achieved through solutions that centre the agency of the Iranian people."

Iranian authorities have insisted they had regained control of the country after successive nights of mass protests nationwide since Thursday last week.

Rights groups accuse the government of fatally shooting protesters and masking the scale of the crackdown with an internet blackout that has now surpassed the five-day mark.

New videos on social media, with locations verified by AFP, showed bodies lined up in the Kahrizak morgue just south of the Iranian capital, with the corpses wrapped in black bags and distraught relatives searching for loved ones.

The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said it had confirmed 734 people killed during the protests, including nine minors, but warned the death toll was likely far higher.