Premier Ntuli’s leadership put to the test in no-confidence vote

The KZN Legislature will debate a motion of no confidence against him.





It was tabled last month by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and is expected to dominate today’s hybrid sitting.





The party has cited alleged financial mismanagement and failures by the Government of Provincial Unity, calling for Ntuli to vacate office.





MK Party KZN Chief Whip Bonginkosi Mngadi says, among other issues, the premier violated his oath of office by failing to disclose the full cost of an official trip to New York.





The party is also calling for the vote to be conducted by secret ballot.





“ So that everybody will not feel intimidated and fear when voting because according to [the] Electoral Act, we need to make sure that everyone is free to vote and obviously having a secret ballot will assist everyone to vote comfortably.





In a statement over the weekend, Ntuli welcomed the debate, saying the province is not in crisis but experiencing democracy in action.





He has also described the debate as a choice between unity and instability.





Meanwhile, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa has called on party members to rally behind Ntuli.





Hlabisa was speaking at the IFP’s 50th birthday celebrations in Ngwavuma in northern KZN this past weekend.





“[The] motion of the vote of no confidence against the Premier of Kwa-Zulu Natal that is going to sit on Monday is an ill-advised motion of no confidence. Go stand together on Monday and support and vote against a motion of the vote of no confidence against the Premier of KwaZulu Natal.





The IFP, ANC, and the DA have all vowed to support Ntuli.





EFF leader Julius Malema confirmed last week that his party will back the motion alongside the MK Party.





The MK Party holds 37 seats and requires at least 41 votes in the 80-seat legislature for the motion to succeed.





Langalibalele Street in the Pietermaritzburg CBD has been closed to traffic, with a heavy police presence.





Only MPLs and state vehicles are being allowed through.





Some MPLs have already arrived at the legislature, while others are expected ahead of the hybrid sitting scheduled to begin at 9am.





Supporters from political parties including the IFP, DA and the MK Party are also expected to hold demonstrations near the legislature building.





