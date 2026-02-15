KZN Premier celebrates proposed withdrawal of Ithala litigation

He says months of negotiations may have prevented its liquidation by the Reserve Bank's prudential authority.

Ntuli says the focus now shifts to stabilising Ithala as a fully compliant and sustainable institution.

He says the provincial government will work with regulators and National Treasury to protect depositors.

The Prudential Authority applied for Ithala’s provisional liquidation last year after the bank was found insolvent and non-compliant.

The move led to the freezing of 250,000 depositor accounts, sparking a legal and political pushback.

During earlier court proceedings, the Reserve Bank body informed the court that the liquidation could be withdrawn if depositors’ funds were secured.

National Treasury has now released a R2.2 billion guarantee to help stabilise the bank.

Ntuli says the bank plays a vital role in supporting rural communities, small businesses, and marginalised groups who depend on it for financial services.

