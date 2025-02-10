Premier announces imbizo to tackle crime in Inanda
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
The safety of Inanda residents is in the spotlight. Premier Thami Ntuli has announced plans for an imbizo to tackle rising violent crime in the community.
The safety of Inanda residents is in the spotlight. Premier Thami Ntuli has announced plans for an imbizo to tackle rising violent crime in the community.
"KwaZulu-Natal will not be a haven for criminals. We will reclaim our streets," said Ntuli.
The premier was speaking at a two-day provincial crime council strategic planning meeting on Sunday.
The announcement follows the funeral of Inanda's most wanted West Gang leader, Mnqobi Nzimande, who was laid to rest in Phoenix on Saturday.
The 22-year-old was killed in a shootout with police in Verulam a week ago.
READ: KZN to launch E-Panic App to combat GBV
He was linked to over 20 cases, including the murders of more than 10 people.
Ntuli says they want people to feel safe in their communities.
"No West Gang will ever exist in our lifetime. Crime will not define our communities. We will stand together, and we will protect our people."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
PMB salesman realises that it's Puri Patha not Putha Patha
For a brief moment, he sounded so convincing...Carol Ofori 18 minutes ago
-
Woman reveals what she does when she has too much milk
For many Hindus observing fast for the festival of Kavady, here’s a deli...Carol Ofori 19 minutes ago