Premier announces imbizo to tackle crime in Inanda

"KwaZulu-Natal will not be a haven for criminals. We will reclaim our streets," said Ntuli.

The premier was speaking at a two-day provincial crime council strategic planning meeting on Sunday.

The announcement follows the funeral of Inanda's most wanted West Gang leader, Mnqobi Nzimande, who was laid to rest in Phoenix on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was killed in a shootout with police in Verulam a week ago.





He was linked to over 20 cases, including the murders of more than 10 people.

Ntuli says they want people to feel safe in their communities.

"No West Gang will ever exist in our lifetime. Crime will not define our communities. We will stand together, and we will protect our people."