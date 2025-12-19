Prelim festive season stats show drop in SA fatal crashes

Creecy released the mid-term stats for the 2025 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign in the Western Cape on Friday.





She says figures show that in the first 16 days of December, fatalities declined by more than a fifth.





"Preliminary statistics indicate that road fatalities have declined, compared with the same period that we are measuring as last year, by 20.9%."





Creecy says 105 people were killed in crashes in Gauteng, the province with the highest number of road deaths so far.





KwaZulu-Natal accounts for the second-highest figure with 88 fatalities in 85 crashes.





