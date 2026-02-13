Pregnant and online: Expert warns of misinformation

Dr Miems Kleynhans, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Netcare Pretoria East Hospital, says the internet is often the first place people turn to for answers.

However, she warns that during pregnancy, what’s trending online is not necessarily the right advice for you.

Dr Kleynhans says search engines are designed to show people generalised results based on what is popular, what is programmed to rank higher, and what is paid to be prioritised.

She says one of the biggest challenges in modern pregnancy care is the overload of online information and the anxiety it can trigger.

"So you'll find the scariest articles first and then end up with the real advice at the end. If we in medicine do a Google search, we go online to one of our medical libraries, where if you search there, then you get the answer that's the most applicable, and that's completely different from what you get at the Google site," she says.

"We as doctors always look at the whole patient and not only at the single question asked, so we have the opportunity to ask more questions, whereas Google just answers what you've asked."

The doctor says that bleeding is one of the symptoms that can cause immediate panic early in pregnancy and is one of the most common triggers for urgent online searches.

She says a good relationship with a healthcare professional creates a safe space to ask questions, raise concerns early, and receive trusted advice.

ALSO READ: Expert urges pregnant women not to ignore depression, anxiety

"We walk a long way with people. We don't only look after the mother, but the baby too. We sometimes need to make very tough decisions, and the better you know your gynae before you even fall pregnant, the better it is. I would always advise them to start seeking someone before they fall pregnant, and then to be there every step of the way. Then make little lists and ask your gynae what you want to know."

Kleynhans adds that attending an antenatal class for reliable, practical guidance is important.

"Antenatal class is a very good thing. There are quite a few midwives out there who do a wonderful job explaining how the birth works and what they can expect and not expect, and then also for breastfeeding afterwards, because sometimes there's a gap where we see our patients quite regularly, and then you see them for six weeks. So you're not there for that initial breastfeeding and bonding, and that's where your antenatal classes with that midwife come in very nicely, especially if she then attends physically."

Meanwhile, an obstetrician has warned against unsafe childbirth practices outside properly equipped medical facilities.

Professor Ismail Bhorat from the South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has raised serious concerns following reports of maternal deaths linked to the inappropriate use of the labour-inducing drug Misoprostol (also known as Cytotec) outside hospital settings.

"Misoprostol is a very efficient drug for labour induction, but it's a very dangerous drug as well, so you need to know how to use it. If you're going to use it for labour induction or augmentation, it should only be administered in a properly equipped facility with its continuous foetal monitoring capability,” says Professor Bhorat.

"There should be immediate access to an emergency cesarean section, appropriate medical oversight and informed consent for and disclosure of the use of any drugs."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)