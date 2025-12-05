PP clears Chris Pappas of ex-partner nepotism claims
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Public Protector has cleared uMngeni Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas of allegations of misappropriating funds.
Claims of improper conduct, maladministration and unjustifiable exercise of power were levelled at Papas in the build-up to the 2024 national elections.
He was accused of nepotism, with allegations that municipal funds were channelled to his then-partner, who headed uMngeni Tourism.
The claims prompted an African National Congress Youth League protest in Howick, calling for his arrest.
On Friday, during the municipality’s last full council meeting of the year, legal advisor Lelani van den Berg announced that the Public Protector found no wrongdoing.
"I am pleased to say that on the 13th of November, 2025, the public protectors office issued a notice and to report back that all three allegations that had been brought against the mayor, that the public protector found that all of these allegations were unsubstantiated."
Pappas says he hopes those who were baying for his blood will be just as vociferous about him being cleared.
" I trust that they will put out more media statements now welcoming the mayor's name being cleared and that the municipality was not in the wrong. I think that would be a show of good faith."
