Poverty, neglect driving child labour in KZN

Last week, police recently raided two clothing factories in northern KZN, arresting 47 workers and employers on suspicion of being undocumented.





Authorities say a 14-year-old boy, allegedly working in one of the companies, was removed from the premises.

Sinikiwe Biyela from LifeLine Pietermaritzburg says child labour is more common than people realise.





She's explained that the problem often stems from families struggling with hunger and unemployment.

Biyela says some children are also required to take care of their siblings or cover school-related expenses such as uniforms.





She says, in some cases, parents or guardians themselves unintentionally contribute to the exploitation of children.





READ: Children more likely to be subjected to violence during human tracking: UN





"Sometimes you find that the granny, the mother, is working for this particular household as a domestic worker on the day the mother is sick or the mother has another commitment.





"They can't make it, but they don't want to lose the income for the day, so they will then send the child to go spend in. They also use a lot for farm work where the child will in the farm park.





"They'll be standing in for somebody who couldn't make it to work today. But the child is sent everywhere. So there are times where they get trafficked for organised crimes like dealing with drugs, or they become sex workers."





She says more awareness is needed in communities on the harmful effects of child exploitation.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)