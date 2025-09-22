Poverty, absent fathers driving baby abandonment, says safe haven

Jo Teunissen, the director of The Baby Home in Durban North says often the moms are left to raise these kids on their own.





"They are unemployed, they're not financially stable themselves, and then they've got a child and now raise a child through that."





Teunissen says around 3 500 babies are abandoned annually in South Africa.

This number only accounts for the babies found alive.





Her remarks come after a six-month-old girl was found abandoned on a pile of boxes on Gillespie Street in the Durban CBD last week.





A bag of clothes was found nearby.





READ: Woman killed, toddler critical after PMB crash





The child was taken to hospital where she was found to be in good health and placed in another children's home.





Teunissen says usually the person caring for the baby isn't getting the help they need from organisations, hospitals or their families.





"Everyone is always so quick to to blame the moms when babies are abandoned. Everyone has an opinion and has a lot to say about who the mom is and what kind of person she is and everything, but we don't know the circumstances that led her to that."