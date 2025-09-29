Port Shepstone doctor flees following drunk driving arrest

He was arrested during a weekend roadblock in the south coast town.

The KZN Department of Transport says the man was among nearly 70 people nabbed for drunk driving on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Three nurses and a councillor were also taken into custody.

The department says health workers must lead by example, as alcohol-related crashes continue to strain the health system.

“The total number of arrests this weekend in Port Shepstone alone is now 110, while the total number of drunk and driving arrests since 15 August is now 399,” says the department’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

