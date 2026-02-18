POPCRU: military deployment not a sign of SAPS incompetence

The President said during his State of the Nation Address that the SANDF would be sent to the Western Cape and Gauteng to help police deal with gangsterism and illegal mining.

At the SONA debate on Tuesday, it was announced the army's also being deployed to the Eastern Cape.

During a police raid in Durban last week, KZN top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told officers that the military being stationed in the province would be a sign of incompetence.

But the national spokesperson of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union disagrees.

Richard Mamabolo says the deployment of the army isn't an indictment on police officers.

“We should know that our members in the SAPS operate under extremely difficult conditions. Understaffing, understaffed stations, aging fleets, outdated equipment, and of course the uneven allocation of resources across different provinces.

“When you go to provinces which are more affluent, you find that there are better resources as compared to other provinces like Limpopo and Mpumalanga where you've got a limited staff capacity and even the police station are not as safe as we would like them to be.”

He says a permanent solution is needed to deal with resource challenges faced by SAPS members.

“Crime and organised gangsterism are complex of course. And of course, deputed, socioeconomic problems that cannot be reduced to the performance of individual officers on the ground need to also be observed. So, it's a multifaceted approach that needs to be taken. The Army's deployment should be understood as a short-term stabilization intervention.”