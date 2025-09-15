POPCRU calls for increased security after KZN police station shooting





It's after a man allegedly tried to grab an officer’s firearmat a northern KZN police station, before pulling out his own gun and threatening staff.





Officers at Esikhaleni Police Station were forced to act last week.





Officials indicate that a man walked into the Community Service Centre on Thursday. He claimed to need help, but then allegedly tried to grab an officer’s firearm.





In a statement to Newswatch, police say when he failed, he pulled out his own gun and pointed it at the officer.





Another police official then opened fire, killing the gunman.





The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union says the attack highlights the daily risks faced by officers.





The union has renewed calls for the SAPS and Police Ministry to urgently address long-standing concerns, including station security, staff shortages, and a lack of resources.