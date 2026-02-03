KZN Popcru blames staff shortages, overcrowding for prison drug problem

Statistics released by the Department of Correctional Services show that more than 5,500 searches were conducted at correctional centres across the country between December and January.





Thousands of cell phones and homemade weapons were taken from inmates.





KZN was among the provinces where large quantities of drugs were seized.





Nthabeleng Molefe, who's Popcru in KZN, says officers are facing growing security challenges.





" There is a severe shortage of staff, which is weakening the monitoring and the control within the facility. The issues of overcrowding, which make it easy for contraband to circulate, and outdated infrastructure and technology.





“Inadequate resources like the scanning or the civilian system, and then they organised crime also, which is the networks both inside and outside constantly seek to compromise security."





Molefe says the union is concerned about the safety of its members due to the use of weapons inside prisons.





"Such weapons can be used to intimidate, attack, or even kill officials. That is why, as Popcru, we reiterate that the fight against contraband in the prison can not be won without prioritising the safety, dignity, and working conditions of correctional officials.





“So protecting correctional officials must not be an optional thing, but it must be done at all times."





