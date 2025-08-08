Poor service delivery taking toll on KZN farmers

Farmers have warned that KZN's agricultural sector will suffer if their ongoing challenges are not properly addressed.

They aired their concerns during a forum with Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa in Durban on Thursday.

Farmers, producers, and agricultural experts listed a range of issues from climate change to food security.

They say the recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth-disease and natural disasters such as flooding and veld fires have seriously impacted food production.

Kwanalu's Sandy La Marque says poor service delivery is taking a toll on commercial farmers.

"How do we as farmers take our produce from our farm to market if our roads are not passable, if we don't have bridges?

"Water is an important resource for us as farmers and we need to ensure that we are addressing the challenges that we're having about water. Electricity is one of the big challenges. We've had too many losses in this province because of electricity not being able to be supplied on a continued basis."

Rural farmer Makhosi Xakaza has called for support in protecting their properties from nearby communities, as theft and arson have become a major problem.

"Boundaries are not fenced. If the boundaries could be fenced, then I could be safe. They are stealing, they are burning fires, [and] my crops get burnt. I've got about 12 cases reported at [the] police station. If your farm is within the community then it is a problem."