Poor readiness, weak research costing KZN climate funding – Ntuli
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says the province is losing out on major global climate funding because of poor readiness and weak research partnerships.
"Recently, I noted the call for proposals under the UK Pact partnering for the accelerated climate transitions programme, which focuses on climate policy, governance, and clean energy projects in South Africa," Ntuli said.
"I must express my disappointment that KwaZulu-Natal was not mentioned among the provinces highlighted for participation, while the Western Cape and Eastern Cape were prominently featured.”
Ntuli led the sitting of the Climate Change Council on Wednesday.
The gathering also served as the launch the Climate Change Citizen Education Drive.
Ntuli said the absence in funding drives raises questions about the readiness and capacity to access and leverage international climate finance.
"Equally concerning is the lack of visibility of provincial submissions to African multilateral mechanisms, such as the African Union’s Nepad Climate Change Fund and other continental financing platforms.
"These represent missed opportunities — not only for funding, but for building technical partnerships, research collaborations, and innovation networks that could strengthen our provincial response."
