Poor readiness, weak research costing KZN climate funding – Ntuli

"Recently, I noted the call for proposals under the UK Pact partnering for the accelerated climate transitions programme, which focuses on climate policy, governance, and clean energy projects in South Africa," Ntuli said.





"I noted the Call for Proposals under the UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions) programme, which focuses on climate policy, governance, and clean energy projects in South Africa. The deadline for applications was 15 August 2025.





"I must express my disappointment that KwaZulu-Natal was not mentioned among the provinces highlighted for participation, while the Western Cape and Eastern Cape were prominently featured.”





ALSO READ: World on track to dangerous warming as emissions hit record high: UN





Ntuli led the sitting of the Climate Change Council on Wednesday.





The gathering also served as the launch the Climate Change Citizen Education Drive.





Ntuli said the absence in funding drives raises questions about the readiness and capacity to access and leverage international climate finance.





"Equally concerning is the lack of visibility of provincial submissions to African multilateral mechanisms, such as the African Union’s Nepad Climate Change Fund and other continental financing platforms.





"These represent missed opportunities — not only for funding, but for building technical partnerships, research collaborations, and innovation networks that could strengthen our provincial response."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)