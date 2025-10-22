Political Killings Task Team's operational costs in the spotlight
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The operational costs of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) have been put under the spotlight in Parliament.
The operational costs of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) have been put under the spotlight in Parliament.
Senzo Mchunu is continuing to give evidence in the Ad Hoc Committee hearings into alleged criminality in the criminal justice system.
Patriotic Alliance MP, Ashley Sauls, has questioned the police minister, who is on special leave, about his bid to disband the PKTT.
Sauls asked Mchunu whether the team added value to policing in South Africa.
Mchunu previously testified that he made the decision to disband the PKTT due to complaints about the team and budgetary constraints.
ALSO READ: KZN Prosecutor slams disbanding of Political Killings Task Team
Sauls mentioned the costs of the team, saying in 2021/22, R43,1 million was requested for the team for overtime alone.
Laundry services amounted to R4,4 million, about R3,000 per member per month.
"You would more and more see, as you do calculations and so on, that it actually was becoming, or it has become quite a costly exercise, which is skewed. If you look at your needs countrywide, it gets more and more skewed, it's impossible to avoid that conclusion,” said Mchunu.
Sauls then replied: " Based on this evidence, when you compare that there's a greater need to spend the money that's been spent on a small team to spread that funding to service the South African Police Service for the whole country. I see it here and I've put it to you based on numbers and if that is truly your conviction, stand by that conviction."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago