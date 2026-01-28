Political instability ‘crippling’ numerous KZN municipalities

He spoke at a parliamentary sitting held in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, where the Portfolio Committee for COGTA reviewed the province's 2023/24 audit outcomes.

While 29 municipalities are currently performing above the norm, a concerning 17 remain below the threshold, including eThekwini and Msunduzi.

Buthelezi warned that municipalities such as Mpofana, uMkhanyakude, Abaqulusi and Impendle face serious financial viability issues.

“In the issue of Impendle, in December, salaries were not paid,” the MEC said.

“Our information is telling us that there may also be problems in January, but the major issue there is political instability, where the councillors have failed to elect a mayor for more than six months now, and the political instability is spilling over into the administration.”

Finance MEC Francios Rodgers lamented that some municipalities facing financial trouble refuse interventions.

“When we approach certain municipalities, we get pushback. There's absolutely no political buy-in. We then, as a treasury team, cannot do anything,” he told MPs.

“We've had certain instances where we've had teams travelling up and down. Umkhanyakude comes to mind. Amajuba District Municipality, the Ugu District Municipality originally accepted our cash management program, and then they said they didn't need us anymore. Zululand district municipality also declined our cash management supportive initiative.”